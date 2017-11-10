Distance Swimmer Jordan Gorham Commits to North Texas

Jordan Gorham of Seminole, Florida has committed to swim for the University of North Texas next fall.

“Excited to announce that I have verbally committed to swim for the university of North Texas! I can’t wait to be a eagle for the next four years! #meangreen”

Gorham attends Seminole High School and swims for West Florida Lightning Aquatic. She specializes in distance freestyle and IM, and has qualified for next week’s Florida 3A state championships in both the 200 IM (2:09.91) and 500 free (5:01.60). At the 2016 FHSAA 3A state meet she placed 9th in the 500 and 12th in the 200 free. In club swimming, Gorham tends to begin with 200s and go up from there. She wrapped up last year’s short course season with a top-8 finish in the 1650 free (5th) and B-final performances in the 500 free and 400 IM at the 2017 Florida Swimming Senior Championships in February. She swam a similar program at her LCM championship meets this summer, earning PBs in the 800 free and 200 IM.

Gorham will be an immediate-impact player for the Mean Green when she arrives on campus next fall. Her best times would have scored at 2017 Conference USA Championships in the B finals of the 500 free and 200/400 IM, and 14th in the 1650 free.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 17:19.81

1000 free – 10:18.26

500 free – 5:00.04

200 free – 1:54.80

400 IM – 4:31.92

200 IM – 2:09.91

