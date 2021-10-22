Distance Freestyler Grace Shaw Verbals to Liberty

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Grace Shaw, a senior at Niwot High School, has verbally committed to Liberty University.

“I’m beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at Liberty University! Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches who have helped me reach this point and to God for blessing me with this opportunity. GO FLAMES!!”

Shaw took fourth place in the 500 freestyle and eighth place in the 200 freestyle at the 2021 CHSAA 4A Girls State Championship.

She also swims club for Boulder Swimming. In April, she competed at the Speedo Sectionals in St. George, Utah, where she placed seventh in the 1000 freestyle and ninth in the 1650 freestyle.

Her best short course times are:

200 freestyle: 1:55.44

500 freestyle: 5:09.04

1000 freestyle: 10:33.69

1650 freestyle: 17:56.40

Liberty University is a Division I school and a member of the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association. At the 2021 CCSA women’s championship, Liberty tied with Florida Gulf Coast University for first place. Shaw, with her best time, would’ve placed sixteenth in the 1650 freestyle. Arielle Arnett, the only Liberty swimmer who would’ve beaten Shaw at that meet, graduated in 2021.

Shaw would’ve also made the B final in the 500 freestyle, and she’ll be able to train for a couple of years with current sophomore Abby Strohmeier, who won tenth with a time of 5:03.83. Finally, Shaw would have earned a C final spot in the 200 freestyle. Strohmeier won third place in the event with a time of 1:50.96.

Shaw will be able to use her strengths in the longer distance events to carve out a position as one of the top competitors for the team in that area. Also joining in the fall of 2022 are distance freestylers Eden Troxell and Isabelle Gomez, indicators that Liberty is looking to build its distance roster

Shaw also joins Annalia Jansons, Ella Kahn, and Malia Francis as Liberty recruits who will join in the fall of 2022.

