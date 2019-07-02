Distance Freestyler Emilie Flynn To Join The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs In 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Emilie Flynn of South Forsyth High School and Swim Atlanta in Lawrenceville, Georgia, has made her college decision and will swim for the University of North Carolina-Asheville in the fall of 2020. A distance freestyler, Flynn is primed to score points for the Bulldogs in the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association Conference Championship meet during her freshman campaign. Last year at the 2019 CCSA Championship meet she would have taken 14th place in the 500-yard freestyle and 9th in the 1,650-yard freestyle, behind current Bulldog junior Skylar Rogan.

Best Times in Yards:

200 free – 1:54.71

500 free – 5:02.48

1650 free – 17:22.54

200 fly – 2:09.15

400 IM – 4:37.29

At the 2019 Georgia High School 6-7A State Championship meet, Flynn took 11th place in the 200-yard freestyle (1:54.71) and 9th place in the 500-yard freestyle (5:05.56). At the 2019 Southern Premier Invitational, she took 26th place in the 500-yard freestyle (5:05.61) and 14th place in the 1,650-yard freestyle (18:00.85). She will join sprinter Rachel Daly and distance freestyler Kylie Johnson as members of the class of 2024 for UNC Asheville.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.