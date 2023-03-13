Denmark’s Blomsterberg Enters World Rankings With Lifetime Best 200 Breaststroke

2023 DANISH JUNIOR/SENIOR MEET

March 3rd – March 5th

Aarhus, Denmark

LCM (50m)

Results

Thea Blomsterberg of Denmark raced earlier this month at a domestic meet where the 21-year-old put up a lifetime best in the women’s 200m breaststroke.

Blomsterberg stopped the clock in a speedy result of 2:24.47 to grab the gold, splitting 1:10.76/1:13.71 in the process.

Entering the meet, Blomsterberg’s career-quickest rested at the 2:25.44 she logged in the semi-final of the event at the 2022 European Championships. There in Rome, the Dane wound up ultimately placing 4th with a final result of 2:25.57.

Blomsterberg also made the women’s 200m breast final at last year’s Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, Australia, producing a time of 2:20.14 to finish 7th.

With her new PB of 2:24.47, Blomsterberg enters the season’s world rankings as the 7th fastest performer. She ranks as #2 in Europe, sitting only behind Dutch ace Tess Schouten’s time of 2:23.67 from last December’s Rotterdam Qualification Meet.

Blomsterberg remains the 2nd fastest Danish woman in history, slowly creeping up on the national record of 2:19.11 Rikke Pedersen put on the books at the 2013 World Championships.