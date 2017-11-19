Delta State Reels in Peyton Osborn, Maddy Lavoie, and Gillian Pratt

Delta State has received class of 2022 commitments from two swimmers, Maddy Lavoie of Wheatley, Ontario, Canada and Northport, Alabama’s Peyton Osborn, and diver Gillian Pratt from Pearland, Texas.

Maddy Lavoie

“I am proud to announce my National Letter of Intent to Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi. With a proven program of success, a fantastic coaching staff and great team comraderie, I look forward to joining Coach Murray and THE FIGHTING OKRA in 2018.”

Lavoie, the younger sister of Cody Lavoie, currently a senior on the Delta State men’s swimming and diving team, swims for Blenheim Blast in Ontario, Canada. She specializes in IM, back, and breast. A Canadian Olympic Trials qualifier, she is a two-time Ontario All-Time high school record-holder in the 100m IM. Lavoie is an 8-time gold medalist at the North American Indigenous Games and has also earned medals at International Children’s World Games. She has won numerous golds, including in the 100m breast, at the Ontario Provincial Championships.

Best times

50 yard breast – 28.12

100 yard breast – 1:02.87

100 yard IM – 57.77

100 yard back – 56.59

Peyton Osborn

“I’m super duper excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for Delta State University! I can’t thank the Lord, my family, coaches, and friends enough for helping me get here. I can’t wait for the next 4 years with my new family at DSU! So very blessed and so very thankful! Go Statesmen!”

Osborn swims for Birmingham Swim League and Tuscaloosa County High School, where she specializes in free, fly, and IM. At the 2016 AHSAA Class 6A-7A Swimming and Diving Championships, she placed fourth in the 200 free (1:53.26) and fourth in the 500 free (5:05.23). In club swimming this summer, she won the 400 IM, was 7th in the 200 fly, and was a B-finalist in the 50/200/400 free and 100 fly at the 2017 Southern Zone Age Group Championships.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 24.56

100 free – 52.81

200 free – 1:53.13

500 free – 5:05.14

100 fly – 57.94

200 fly – 2:08.56

Best LCM times:

50 free – 28.37

100 free – 1:01.14

200 free – 2:09.85

400 free – 4:37.18

100 fly – 1:06.01

400 IM – 5:09.94

Gillian Pratt

Pratt is a senior at Pearland High School, and has been named PHS Diver of the Year in each of her three high school seasons. She was also UIL 6A Region 6 Diver of the Year in 2016 and 2017. As a sophomore she finished 9th at the Texas 6A State Meet; last year she was 19th. Pratt dives year-round for Bay Area Stars Diving Team.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].