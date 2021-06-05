Delta Aquatics Freestyler Corinne Guist Sends Verbal Pledge to Iowa State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Corinne Guist from Oswego, Illinois has announced her intention to swim for Iowa State University beginning in the 2022-23 school year.

“I am so excited and blessed to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming careers at Iowa State University! A huge thank you to my family, friends, coach, teammates and most importantly my parents for helping me every step of the way. I cannot wait to be a Cyclone!!”

Guist is wrapping up her junior year at Oswego High School. She swims for the Oswego Co-op Swim Team and for Delta Aquatics and specializes in freestyle. At the IHSA Sectional Championships in October, she came in 3rd in the 500 free (5:02.91) and 5th in the 200 free (1:54.75). A year earlier, she had swum both events at the Illinois High School State Championships and placed 14th (5:01.70) and 17th (1:53.32), respectively, in prelims.

Guist competed in the 50/100/200/500 free at 2021 NCSA Spring Championship. She finaled in the 200 free (24th place) and 500 free (19th place), clocking PBs in both events. She also notched lifetime bests in the 50 and 1650 free and 200 back this spring.

1650 free – 17:20.20

1000 free – 10:20.65

500 free – 4:56.90

200 free – 1:51.94

100 free – 52.63

50 free – 24.62

400 IM – 4:41.34

100 fly – 59.34

100 back – 1:00.96

Guist will join a Cyclones training group led by 2020-21 freshmen Brinley Horras (4:50.86/16:55.19), Sydney Jackson (4:56.93/17:10.69) and Jasmine Weiland (5:01.94) and sophomore Keely Tierney (5:01.17/17:05.13).

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.