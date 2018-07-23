Delaney Duncan Completes Breaststroke Sweep At Cleveland Sectionals

2018 LE SPEEDO SECTIONALS AT CLEVELAND STATE
- July 19-22, 2018
- Busbey Natatorium, Cleveland State University
- Cleveland, Ohio
- Meet Website
- Results on Meet Mobile
Club Wolverine’s Delaney Duncan finished off the breaststroke sweep on the final night of the 2018 Speedo Sectionals at Cleveland State, winning the women’s 50 breast in a personal best time of 31.12. Her wins in the 100 and 200 were also PBs.
Duncan added another win at the end of the session in the women’s 400 medley relay, as she split 1:10.37 on breast as Club Wolverine (4:20.89) took out the Ohio State Swim Club (4:22.28).
Her teammate Katie Duggan reached the top of the podium for the first time on day 4 after a pair of runner-up finishes earlier in the meet. The 20-year-old won the women’s 1500 in 17:10.33, beating out Ohio State’s Natalia Jaspeado (17:19.05), after taking 2nd in both the 200 and 400.
OTHER EVENTS
- Austin Mortimer and Carson Burt of Ohio State went 1-2 in the men’s 800 free, both recording lifetime best times in 8:27.60 and 8:29.84 respectively.
- Another Ohio State product Dominic Harry swam personal bests in both prelims and finals to win the men’s 50 breast in 29.27.
- Teammates Paige McCormick (2:21.08) and Giovanna Cappabianca (2:21.48) of Hudson Explorer Aquatics went 1-2 in the women’s 200 IM.
- Trahern Gribble dropped nearly three seconds from his 200 IM best time to win the men’s event in 2:08.08.
- Ohio State swimmers Taylor Petrak (57.16) and Matthew Abeysinghe (50.45) won the women’s and men’s 100 freestyle. Petrak went a best of 56.91 earlier in the meet leading off the 400 free relay.
- Abeysinghe then provided a 50.40 anchor as the OSSC men won the 400 medley relay in 3:47.39 over the Cincinnati Marlins (3:51.31). The Marlins also got a strong anchor from Justin Grender (50.85).
