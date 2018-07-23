Delaney Duncan Completes Breaststroke Sweep At Cleveland Sectionals

2018 LE SPEEDO SECTIONALS AT CLEVELAND STATE

July 19-22, 2018

Busbey Natatorium, Cleveland State University

Cleveland, Ohio

Meet Website

Results on Meet Mobile

Club Wolverine’s Delaney Duncan finished off the breaststroke sweep on the final night of the 2018 Speedo Sectionals at Cleveland State, winning the women’s 50 breast in a personal best time of 31.12. Her wins in the 100 and 200 were also PBs.

Duncan added another win at the end of the session in the women’s 400 medley relay, as she split 1:10.37 on breast as Club Wolverine (4:20.89) took out the Ohio State Swim Club (4:22.28).

Her teammate Katie Duggan reached the top of the podium for the first time on day 4 after a pair of runner-up finishes earlier in the meet. The 20-year-old won the women’s 1500 in 17:10.33, beating out Ohio State’s Natalia Jaspeado (17:19.05), after taking 2nd in both the 200 and 400.

OTHER EVENTS