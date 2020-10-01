Dean Farris, Raphael Marcoux Have Still Not Returned to Harvard

Dean Farris and Raphael Marcoux, who were supposed to return to Harvard University men’s swimming and diving team this fall after having taken an Olympic gap year in 2019-20, are not on the 2020-21 roster. The school has confirmed that neither swimmer is enrolled at Harvard this semester, but could not confirm if they would rejoin the Crimson in January 2021 for the spring semester.

As a reminder, the Ivy League Council of Presidents decided in July that “it will not be possible for Ivy League teams to participate in intercollegiate athletics competition prior to the end of the fall semester.” The Ivy League is not expected to make a decision about spring athletics until December.

Farris is the American and NCAA record-holder in the 200y freestyle. He lowered the mark to 1:29.15 while leading off the Harvard 4×200 free relay in his junior year season at 2019 NCAA Championships. He won the 100 back (43.66) and 100 free (40.80) at the meet. Farris took off the 2019-20 season to train under Eddie Reese at the University of Texas, after notching 48.07/1:46.45 times in the LCM 100/200 free during the summer of 2019 and thus positioning himself to make Team USA for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Farris’s Top Times:

200y free: 1:29.15

100y free: 40.80

50y free: 18.92

100y back: 43.66

200y back: 1:38.99

Marcoux, a Canadian citizen, is strong in sprint fly/free. He qualified for the 2019 NCAA Championships in the 50 free as a junior and swam key legs on several Harvard relays that scored at that meet.

Marcoux’s Top Times

50y free: 19.22

100y free: 42.95

100y fly: 46.44

The Tokyo Olympics were postponed to 2021, causing some speculation as to whether the long list of Olympic gap years and redshirts across the country would take a second consecutive season off. Harvard has not been able to confirm that Farris and Marcoux are taking the whole year, allowing for speculation that they will not return to Cambridge until the fall of 2021.