Dayton Raiders’ Ian Leighninger Verbally Commits to D2 Powerhouse Wingate

Ian Leighninger, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Beavercreek, Ohio, has announced his verbal commitment to Wingate University for 2020-21.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim at Wingate University! The opportunities that God has given me in my sport are overwhelming and I am grateful. All of this would not have been possible without my family supporting me along this journey. Big thanks to all my Raider coaches and teammates who have pushed me every day! #Onedog #WUswim”

Leighninger is a junior at Beavercreek High School where he focuses mainly on back and IM. He swam both events at the 2019 OHSAA Division 1 Championships and placed 15th in the 100 back (52.17). In club swimming, he represents Dayton Raiders. He competed in the 100/200 back at Winter Juniors. At the recent Southern Premier Invitational, he expanded his repertoire to include 50/100 free, 200 back, 100 breast, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM. Last summer he competed at Richmond Futures in the 100/200 back and 100 fly and finaled in both backstrokes.

Leighninger should have one year overlap with Wingate backstrokers David Granados and Lukas Kraft and two with Daniel Brisuda and James Anderson.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 1:49.62

100 back – 51.45

50 back – 24.47

200 IM – 1:54.62

100 fly – 51.89

The #DaytonRaiders are VERY PROUD to announce that Senior Swimmer Ian Leighninger has committed to continue his academic and athletic career at @WingateSwimming @WingateUniv !🙌🙌🙌 The Raider family is SO happy for you Ian! Keep working hard!💚#swim @swimswam pic.twitter.com/nYEoeKWBYF — Dayton Raiders (@DaytonRaider) April 9, 2019

