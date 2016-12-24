Daughter of Olympic Medalist Tells Ellen DeGeneres Swimming Is Boring

Australian Olympian Justin Norris, who won an Olympic bronze medal in the 200 fly at the 2000 Sydney Games, has always loved swimming. His daughter Sabre Norris, an 11-year-old surfer and skateboarder, doesn’t have quite as much enthusiasm for the sport.

Norris has tried to encourage his daughter to pursue swimming in some ways. Sabre says she had to do a “gnarly list” of chores if she wants to go to surfing competitions, but won’t have to do any chores if she wants to swim. She drew a big laugh from the audience when she said her dad wants her to be a swimmer, but that she hates swimming and “swimming sucks.” She goes on to explain that swimming is just watching a line on the bottom of the pool, and that it’s just not fun.

Her swimmer genetics show through when she starts talking about food, however, for which she has a seemingly insatiable appetite. Sabre recently competed in a high-level surfing competition, and wanted to spend all of her prize money on donuts. When she found out her favorite donut shop was awarding her with free donuts, she talks about spending her money on a giant Hershey’s kiss she found when she made the trip to the U.S.

Check out the video of Sabre Norris’ hilarious interview on The Ellen Show below.