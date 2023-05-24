Dartmouth Kicks Off Class Of 2028 With Commitment From Sasha Dauletau

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Dartmouth has secured their first verbal commitment from Sasha Dauletau of Austin, Texas. Dauletau is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, and currently attends iUniversity Prep online.

“I’m beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the application process at Dartmouth College to further my academic and athletic career! I’d like to thank my family, friends, and coaches who have supported me along this journey, as well as a special thank you to Coach Milana and Coach Dan for giving me this incredible opportunity. I can’t wait to become a part of this amazing team and program!! GO BIG GREEN!”

Dauletau trains and competes year-round with Whitecaps of Westlake under head coach and Olympic medalist Ian Crocker. She specializes primarily in sprint freestyle and butterfly events, and owns Winter Juniors qualifying times in the 100 fly and 100 free.

Dauletau most recently wrapped up her short course season at Speedo Sectionals in College Station. She earned 12th in the 200 fly in 2:03.53, marking a new personal best time by nearly a second. She also placed top-16 in the 200 free (1:51.28) and 100 fly (55.55), with her 200 free being good for a season best.

Top SCY Times:

100 free – 51.05

200 free – 1:50.84

100 fly – 54.48

200 fly – 2:03.53

The Dartmouth women are on the heels of an 8th place finish at the 2023 Ivy League Championships. They were led by Julianne Jones, who was the highest individual finisher at conference with an 8th-place finish in the 400 IM.

Dauletau is a huge pick-up for Dartmouth, as her best times in the 100 fly, 200 free, 100 free, and 200 fly all would have advanced her to finals at this year’s Ivy’s. Freshman Lindsey Drumm led the fly squad this year with season best times of 55.37 and 2:03.27 in the 100 and 200.

Dartmouth is led by head coach Milana Socha, who returned to Dartmouth to take over the role after serving as an assistant from 2017-2020.

