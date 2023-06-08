DART Swimming Leads ASCA’s Top 100 Age Group Teams of 2023

The American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA) released their 2023 Top 100 Age Groups Teams on Wednesday. The rankings are based solely on 10 & under and 11-12 age groups. Per the ASCA release, the top ranked swimmers in the 10&U and 11-12 age groups for the 2022 Long Course season and 2022-23 Short Course season were compiled. Swimmers were scored for 1st through 20th place in individual events only; no relays included in these rankings.

You can find the full ASCA press release here.

Taking a look at these rankings, the West coast really showed out, with DART, Irvine Novaquatics, and Crow Canyon Sharks taking the top three spots. Of note, there is a wide margin between the top two teams and the rest of the field, while the standings are pretty tight from there on out.

Also worth mentioning, Sandpipers of Nevada, without question one of the highest performing clubs at the senior level currently, did not make this list of top 100 age group teams for 2023. Similarly, Elmbrook Swim Club, which won the girls team title at the 2022 Speedo Junior Nationals last summer, didn’t make this list either. Carmel Swim Club, which won the combined team title at last summer’s Junior Nationals, had a relatively high ranking on this list, coming in at 28th.

On the other side of the ledger, Dynamo Swim Club won the boys team title at Junior Nationals last summer and came in fourth in this list of top age group teams. Of course, Junior Nationals team finishes are just one of many metrics we could use to measure success at the senior level of club swimming. It should be taken into account that teams don’t always go to Summer Junior Nationals. For example, DART only sent one swimmer to the meet, while a highly competitive senior team like Sandpipers didn’t attend the meet at all.

So, without further ado, here is full list of ASCA’s top 100 age group teams for 2023: