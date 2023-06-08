DART Swimming Leads ASCA’s Top 100 Age Group Teams of 2023

The American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA) released their 2023 Top 100 Age Groups Teams on Wednesday. The rankings are based solely on 10 & under and 11-12 age groups. Per the ASCA release, the top ranked swimmers in the 10&U and 11-12 age groups for the 2022 Long Course season and 2022-23 Short Course season were compiled. Swimmers were scored for 1st through 20th place in individual events only; no relays included in these rankings.
You can find the full ASCA press release here.
Taking a look at these rankings, the West coast really showed out, with DART, Irvine Novaquatics, and Crow Canyon Sharks taking the top three spots. Of note, there is a wide margin between the top two teams and the rest of the field, while the standings are pretty tight from there on out.
Also worth mentioning, Sandpipers of Nevada, without question one of the highest performing clubs at the senior level currently, did not make this list of top 100 age group teams for 2023. Similarly, Elmbrook Swim Club, which won the girls team title at the 2022 Speedo Junior Nationals last summer, didn’t make this list either. Carmel Swim Club, which won the combined team title at last summer’s Junior Nationals, had a relatively high ranking on this list, coming in at 28th.
On the other side of the ledger, Dynamo Swim Club won the boys team title at Junior Nationals last summer and came in fourth in this list of top age group teams. Of course, Junior Nationals team finishes are just one of many metrics we could use to measure success at the senior level of club swimming. It should be taken into account that teams don’t always go to Summer Junior Nationals. For example, DART only sent one swimmer to the meet, while a highly competitive senior team like Sandpipers didn’t attend the meet at all.
So, without further ado, here is full list of ASCA’s top 100 age group teams for 2023:
|Place
|Score
|
Team Name and LSC
|1
|950
|
DART Swimming, SN
|2
|819
|
Irvine Novaquatics, CA
|3
|582
|
Crow Canyon Sharks, PC
|4
|562
|
Dynamo Swim Club, GA
|5
|537
|
Terrapins Swim Team, PC
|6
|516
|
NASA Wildcat Aquatics, IL
|7
|480
|
Long Island Aquatic Club, MR
|8
|445
|
Club Wolverine, MI
|9
|428
|
NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc, VA
|10
|403
|
Santa Clara Swim Club, PC
|11
|399
|
Saint Petersburg Aquatics, FL
|12
|363
|
Lakeside Aquatic Club, NT
|13
|353
|
West Coast Aquatics, PN
|14
|348
|
Sacramento Aquatics Club, SN
|15
|346
|
Pleasanton Seahawks, PC
|16
|339
|
Aquazot Swim Club, CA
|17
|327
|
CSP Tideriders, OZ
|18
|318
|
Jersey Wahoos, MA
|19
|309
|
North Baltimore Aquatic Club, MD
|20
|291
|
North Carolina Aquatic Club, NC
|21
|275
|
Greensboro Community YMCA, NC
|22
|256
|
Machine Aquatics, PV
|23
|255
|
Lakeside Swim Team, KY
|24
|248
|
Opelika Swim Team, SE
|25
|233
|
Mansfield Aquatic Club, NT
|26
|227
|TAC Titans, NC
|27
|225
|
La Mirada Armada, CA
|28
|220
|
Carmel Swim Club, IN
|29
|217
|
Tide Swimming, VA
|30
|206
|
Aquajets Swim Team, MN
|31
|202
|
Nation’s Capital Swim Club, PV
|32
|199
|
North Channel Aquatics, GU
|33
|197
|
Swim Florida, FL
|34
|194
|
Cypress Fairbanks Swim Club, GU
|35
|193
|
Dads Club Swim Team, GU
|36
|192
|
Madison Aquatic Club, WI
|37
|190
|
Falfins Swimming, CO
|38
|185
|
Rochester Swim Club, MN
|39
|182
|
Beach Cities Swimming, CA
|40
|180
|
BeFirst Swim Team, MA
|41
|161
|
Denver Swim Academy, CO
|41
|161
|
SwimAtlanta, GA
|43
|158
|
Nitro Swimming, ST
|44
|157
|
Racer X Aquatics, AM
|45
|156
|
Fox Chapel Killer Whales, AM
|46
|155
|
Saint Andrew’s Aquatics, FG
|47
|155
|
SwimMAC Carolina, NC
|48
|154
|
Alamo Area Aquatic Association, ST
|49
|153
|
Life Time Arizona Swim Team, AZ
|50
|151
|
Suburban Seahawks Club, MA
|51
|146
|
Academy Bullets Swim Club, IL
|52
|137
|
Mission Viejo Nadadores, CA
|53
|133
|
Eagle Aquatics, FG
|54
|132
|
Bolles School Sharks, FL
|54
|132
|
Olympic Cascade Aquatics, PN
|56
|129
|
Club Olympia Swim Team, IN
|57
|127
|
Katy Aquatic Team For Youth, GU
|58
|126
|
Quicksilver Swimming, PC
|58
|126
|
South Jersey Aquatic Club, MA
|60
|124
|
First Colony Swim Team, Inc., GU
|61
|121
|
Gold Medal Swim Club, AZ
|62
|120
|
Scottsdale Aquatic Club, AZ
|63
|118
|
QNS Aquatic Club, MR
|64
|117
|
Metro Area Life Time, NJ
|65
|113
|
Loggerhead Aquatics, FL
|66
|111
|
Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics, PC
|67
|110
|
City of Mobile Swim Association, SE
|67
|110
|
Magnolia Aquatic Club, GU
|67
|110
|
Rockville Montgomery Swim Club, PV
|67
|110
|
Stamford Sailfish Aquatic Club, CT
|71
|109
|
Schroeder YMCA Swim Team, WI
|72
|108
|
Eagle Swimming Association, GU
|73
|107
|
AnglerFish Aquatics, NE
|74
|106
|
TSM Aquatics, CA
|75
|105
|
Fog City Hammerheads, PC
|76
|104
|
Scarlet Aquatics, NJ
|77
|101
|
Rivertown Aquatics, MR
|78
|99
|
Nu Wave Swim Club, LA
|79
|97
|
Rocket Swim Club, OH
|80
|96
|
Gold’s Aquatic Club Camas, OR
|80
|96
|
New Albany Aquatic Club, OH
|82
|90
|
Franco’s Fins, LA
|83
|87
|
Gator Swim Club, NE
|84
|85
|
VillaSport Athletic Club & Spa, GU
|85
|84
|
New Wave Swim Team, NC
|86
|83
|
Bluefish Swim Club, NE
|87
|82
|
Rockwall Aquatic Center of Excellence, NT
|88
|81
|
Portland Aquatic Club, OR
|89
|79
|
Jupiter Dragons Swim Team, FG
|90
|78
|
Kamehameha Swim Club, HI
|91
|75
|
Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics, MR
|91
|75
|
Charger Aquatics, NM
|93
|74
|
Edina Swim Club, MN
|94
|71
|
Irish Aquatics, IN
|94
|71
|
Verona Area Swim Team, WI
|96
|70
|
Fox Swim Club, MD
|97
|69
|BEAST, NM
|97
|69
|
North Bay Aquatics, PC
|99
|67
|
Glenbrook Swim Club, IL
|99
|67
|
Three Village Swim Club, MR