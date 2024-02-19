Daily Swim Coach Workout #925

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Speed and Power

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 50 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

11 Minutes Dry Land [stretch only]

2 minute explanation of next set

10 x 100 @1:30 [3rd length under water]

2 minute explanation of next set

6×200 @ 3:30 w/paddles [125 free@2:00/(SP1 for 75, EN1 for 25, SP3 for 25) + 3×25 Build by 25s @:30 stroke]

2 minute explanation of next set

7×150 @ 2:45 [100 IM @1:45/SP1, w/ good turns + 2×25 worst stroke @:30/SP2]

2 minute explanation of next set

8×100 @ 2:10 w/fins [75 @1:10 choice (fast/easy/fast) + 25 @:30 underwater]

2 minute explanation of next set

6×150 @ 3:00 [100 @ 2:00/EN2 + 2×25 @:30/SP2] choice kick, fins OK

4 x 50s Progressively slower warm down on 1:30