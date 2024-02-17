Daily Swim Coach Workout #923

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Warm up #Sr1

400 choice

6 x 100 50 kick/swim BC 3 1:30

Warm Up #Sr2

400 choice

6 x 75 25 kick, 50 swim BC 3 1:20

Fly – Back – Breast Drills #Sr1 #Sr2

8 x25 Fly drill – Rt Arm, Lt Arm

8 x 25 back drill – Rt. Arm, Lt. Arm

8 x 25 breast drill – 2k, 1pull

Main #Sr1

8 x 100 Fly (25 kick, 50 drill single arm, 25 swim fast) 1:45

8 x 100 Back (25 kick, 50 drill single arm, 25 swim fast) 1:45

8 x 100 Breast (25 kick, 50 drill 2k1p,, 25 swim fast) 1:45

Main #Sr2

6 x 100 Fly (25 kick, 50 drill single arm, 25 swim fast) 2:00

6 x 100 Back (25 kick, 50 drill single arm, 25 swim fast)2:00

6 x 100 Breast (25 kick, 50 drill 2k1p,, 25 swim fast) 2:00

Coach Notes

This was a great week 2 practice that allowed for focus on stroke tech with a hint of speed.



Mark Noetzel

Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy

