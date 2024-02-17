Daily Swim Coach Workout #923

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Technique Work
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
Warm up #Sr1
400 choice
6 x 100 50 kick/swim BC 3 1:30
Warm Up #Sr2
400 choice
6 x 75 25 kick, 50 swim BC 3 1:20
Fly – Back – Breast Drills #Sr1 #Sr2
8 x25 Fly drill – Rt Arm, Lt Arm
8 x 25 back drill – Rt. Arm, Lt. Arm
8 x 25 breast drill – 2k, 1pull
Main #Sr1
8 x 100 Fly (25 kick, 50 drill single arm, 25 swim fast) 1:45
8 x 100 Back (25 kick, 50 drill single arm, 25 swim fast) 1:45
8 x 100 Breast (25 kick, 50 drill 2k1p,, 25 swim fast) 1:45
Main #Sr2
6 x 100 Fly (25 kick, 50 drill single arm, 25 swim fast) 2:00
6 x 100 Back (25 kick, 50 drill single arm, 25 swim fast)2:00
6 x 100 Breast (25 kick, 50 drill 2k1p,, 25 swim fast) 2:00
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
This was a great week 2 practice that allowed for focus on stroke tech with a hint of speed.
Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.