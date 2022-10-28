Daily Swim Coach Workout #807

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

45:00 DLand

10:00 Change & Rinse

700 MIX = 400 Ch + 4 x 75 Prime 50 D + 25 Perfect

6 x 150 @ 2:15 w/Fins 100 K EN2 + 50 S Build [ O 100 K = 25 EN2 + 50 EN1 + 25 EN2/E 100 K = 25 EN1 + 50 EN2 + 25 EN1 ]

1x

1 x 500 @ 7:00 Fr w/Pads & Fins

2 x 400 @ 6:00 w/Pads & Fins 100 Bk/100 Fr

3 x 300 @ 5:00 75 Stk/75 Fr

4 x 200 @ 4:00 50 Fly + 150 Fr/50 Fly + 50 Bk + 100 Fr/200 Fr IM/200 IM

5 x 100 @ 3:00 EN3 Stk OTB

200 REC