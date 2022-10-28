Daily Swim Coach Workout #806

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Speed and Power

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

15 minutes activation, tempo talk [tempo @ p200 free = 43-51, back = 42-44, breast = 38-42, fly = 45-54 cycles per minute; tempo @ p100 free = 50-56, back = 48-53, breast = 52-55, fly = 52-56]

10 x 100 @ 1:30 50 choice, 25 UW, 25 choice [3rd 25 underwater breath hold (goal is to consistently make it with 1 breath or less)]. REC

2 minute explanation of next set

6×150 @ 2:10 tempo, choice Pull with pads and fins EN3 [1:26 BP][roving 50 at tempo = p200 low end]

1×50 @ 2:00 REC

2 minute explanation of next set

6×125 @ 1:45 tempo choice with pads and buoys EN3 [1:24 pace] [roving 25 @ tempo = p200 low-mid end, last 125 last 50 at tempo]

1×50 @ 2:00 REC

2 minute explanation of next set

6×100 @ 1:20 tempo choice [alt 75 @ tempo = p200 mid-high end, ] SP1

1×50 @ 2:00

2 minute explanation of next set

6×75 @ :50 tempo choice with fins SP1 [1:06 pace] [tempo = p100 low end]

1×50 @ 2:00 REC

2 minute explanation of next set

6×50 @ 1:00 tempo choice Sprint and count your strokes SP2 [tempo = p100 mid]

1×50 @ 2:00 REC

2 minute explanation of next set

6×25 @ 1:00 tempo choice Sprint to a turn finish SP2 [tempo = p100 high]

2 minute explanation of next set

4×175 @ 2:30 100 kick @ EN2, 75 swim @ SP1 descending by round [attempting +/- :15 rest]

4×50 REC @ 1:00 REC