Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #792

by Dan Dingman 0

October 06th, 2022 Swimming Workouts, Training

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Capacity (Base) Building
  • Target age group:  23+ years old
  • Target level:  Masters (Intermediate)
  • Weeks until target meet:  14 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

warmup
    3x[ swim kick drill by round]
        100 free
        100 IM

4x
    3×50 free – breathing 4 times only per [email protected]
    3×25 [email protected]
    
3x
    4×100 @1’30 [interval 5′ faster by round]
    4×50 @50” find on [R#1 one arm, R2 kick, R3 choice]

View on commitswimming.com

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

Free


Pietro deriu
Head coach, Buenaventura swim club

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.

Commit Swimming

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!