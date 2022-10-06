Daily Swim Coach Workout #792

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 23+ years old
- Target level: Masters (Intermediate)
- Weeks until target meet: 14 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
warmup
3x[ swim kick drill by round]
100 free
100 IM
4x
3×50 free – breathing 4 times only per [email protected]”
3×25 [email protected]”
3x
4×100 @1’30 [interval 5′ faster by round]
4×50 @50” find on [R#1 one arm, R2 kick, R3 choice]
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
Free
Pietro deriu
Head coach, Buenaventura swim club
