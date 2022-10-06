Daily Swim Coach Workout #792

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 23+ years old

Target level: Masters (Intermediate)

Weeks until target meet: 14 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

warmup

3x[ swim kick drill by round]

100 free

100 IM

4x

3×50 free – breathing 4 times only per [email protected]”

3×25 [email protected]”



3x

4×100 @1’30 [interval 5′ faster by round]

4×50 @50” find on [R#1 one arm, R2 kick, R3 choice]