Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #791

by Dan Dingman 0

October 05th, 2022 Swimming Workouts, Training

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

The Workout

Warm-up
    1x
        1 x 300 Free @ 4:45
        6 x 25 @ :30 Odd – Free Even – IMO
    3x
        3 x 50 Fr @ 1:00 Descend to P200
        4 x 25 @ :30 Odds B.O., Evens smooth – IMO by Round
        3 x 50 @ 1:00 Fr K w/ Bd

Pre-Main
    2x [All with Fins]
        2 x 75 @ 1:15 [25 Fast Bk K, 25 Fr Swim, 25 Fly K on Back]
        3 x 50 Fr @ :50 Add Paddles MAX DPS
        4 x 25 Ch @ :30 15 Meters BLAST, Then EZ [Fins Only – No Paddles]

Main [All From Blocks]
    1x
        4 x 100 @ 4:00
        200 EZ
        [75 Fast – 25 EZ
        [50 Fast – 50 EZ]
        [25 Fast – 75 EZ]
        [100 Fast]
    2x
        4 x 50 @ 3:00
        200 EZ
        [15 M Race – 35 EZ]
        [25 RACE – 25 EZ]
        [35 RACE – 15 EZ]
        [50 RACE]

View on commitswimming.com

Adam Ritchie
Coach, Greater Philadelphia Aquatic Club

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.

Commit Swimming

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!