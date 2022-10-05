Daily Swim Coach Workout #791

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Speed and Power
- Target age group: 9-12 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 9 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm-up
1x
1 x 300 Free @ 4:45
6 x 25 @ :30 Odd – Free Even – IMO
3x
3 x 50 Fr @ 1:00 Descend to P200
4 x 25 @ :30 Odds B.O., Evens smooth – IMO by Round
3 x 50 @ 1:00 Fr K w/ Bd
Pre-Main
2x [All with Fins]
2 x 75 @ 1:15 [25 Fast Bk K, 25 Fr Swim, 25 Fly K on Back]
3 x 50 Fr @ :50 Add Paddles MAX DPS
4 x 25 Ch @ :30 15 Meters BLAST, Then EZ [Fins Only – No Paddles]
Main [All From Blocks]
1x
4 x 100 @ 4:00
200 EZ
[75 Fast – 25 EZ
[50 Fast – 50 EZ]
[25 Fast – 75 EZ]
[100 Fast]
2x
4 x 50 @ 3:00
200 EZ
[15 M Race – 35 EZ]
[25 RACE – 25 EZ]
[35 RACE – 15 EZ]
[50 RACE]
Adam Ritchie
Coach, Greater Philadelphia Aquatic Club
