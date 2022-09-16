Daily Swim Coach Workout #772

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

500 Tag

Dive 10:00

Turns 10:00

2x

2 x 75 Fins & Paddles Sprint 1:15

2 x 75 Fins Sprint 1:30

2 x 75 Sprint 2:00

3x

3 x 50 Fins & Paddles Sprint :55

3 x 50 Fins Sprint 1:05

3 x 50 Sprint 1:15

1x

4 x 25 Fins & Paddles Sprint :20

4 x 25 Fins Sprint :40

4 x 25 Sprint 1:00

200 Rec

Coach Notes

Tag – One Swimmer begins the practice as ‘IT’. They can’t tag anyone until they complete the first 200. Swimmers can go back and forth, up and down, across lanes to avoid ‘IT’. No Tag Backs. Once they complete the 500 they’re safe.

Rec – Recovery/Cool Down



Ryne Drogemuller

Head Site Coach, Aqua Swim Club Head Site Coach, Aqua Swim Club

