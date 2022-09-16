Daily Swim Coach Workout #772

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Speed and Power
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
500 Tag
Dive 10:00
Turns 10:00
2x
2 x 75 Fins & Paddles Sprint 1:15
2 x 75 Fins Sprint 1:30
2 x 75 Sprint 2:00
3x
3 x 50 Fins & Paddles Sprint :55
3 x 50 Fins Sprint 1:05
3 x 50 Sprint 1:15
1x
4 x 25 Fins & Paddles Sprint :20
4 x 25 Fins Sprint :40
4 x 25 Sprint 1:00
200 Rec
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
Tag – One Swimmer begins the practice as ‘IT’. They can’t tag anyone until they complete the first 200. Swimmers can go back and forth, up and down, across lanes to avoid ‘IT’. No Tag Backs. Once they complete the 500 they’re safe.
Rec – Recovery/Cool Down
Ryne Drogemuller
Head Site Coach, Aqua Swim Club
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.