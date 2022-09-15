Daily Swim Coach Workout #771

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

4 x Warm-up

100 Fist

50 Drill DPS 24

50 Kick choice

7 x Main

100 Build 1:20, 1:30, 1:40

100 Build Faster 1:30, 1:40, 1:50

100 K/Swim 1:40, 1:50, 2:00

LD 50

3 x Speed

25 fast limit your feet:40

25 fast lots fast feet:40

LD

200 choice



Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

DPS Drill 24 is taking 24 strokes or less per 50.



Mark Noetzel

Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.