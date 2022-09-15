Daily Swim Coach Workout #771

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Speed and Power
- Target age group: 19-22 years old, 23+ years old
- Target level: Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
4 x Warm-up
100 Fist
50 Drill DPS 24
50 Kick choice
7 x Main
100 Build 1:20, 1:30, 1:40
100 Build Faster 1:30, 1:40, 1:50
100 K/Swim 1:40, 1:50, 2:00
LD 50
3 x Speed
25 fast limit your feet:40
25 fast lots fast feet:40
LD
200 choice
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
DPS Drill 24 is taking 24 strokes or less per 50.
Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy
