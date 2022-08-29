Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #762

August 29th, 2022 Swimming Workouts, Training

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Capacity (Base) Building
  • Target age group:  19-22 years old
  • Target level:  National/ Collegiate Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  9 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

10×50                 White – O = Smooth Freestyle / E = 25 BK/25 BR [ w/ XOver turn, fins if necessary ]
1×300                 White – IM K/D/S by 25
8×25                 Red – Turn-N-Burn

1xAnimal Kick Set
    28[?]x50 @ 1:10/:45[1:05/:40]            Pink/Red/Orange/Blue/Purple – Kick / Animal Kick [ Drop Interval by 1s each time ]
:00 | :10 | :19 | :27 | :34 | :40 | :45 | :49 | :52 | :54 | :55 [ Men leave on :40 ]
    :55 | :54 | :52 | :49 | :45 | :40 | :34 | :27 | :19 | :00
    :00 | :49 | : 37 | :24 | :10 | :55 | :39 | :22 | :04 | :45
    :25 | :04 | :42 | :19 | :55 | :30 | :04 | :37 | :09 | :40
    :10 | :39 | :07 | :64 | :00 | :25
[ Focus: The winner.. Is the winner!!!!!!!!!!!! ]

2x
    1×400 @ 5:00[/4:40]        Pink – Pull w/ Paddles & [ Buoy ] [ M – U12, W – U13 ]
    1×250 @ 3:40[/3:30]        IM Red/Orange [ Round 1 = 100 of #1 NFR, Round 2 = 100 of #3 NFR ]
    [ No Extra Rest, grab paddles quick ]
    6×25 @ :30                 Orange Paddle Swim – By Round: #1 NFR / #3 NFR
    Rest :30
[ Focus: We have been working on stroke counts a lot, so we are going to continue with that on the 400s ]
    [ Focus: On the IM portion, we are going to work #1 and #3 NFR. Utilize the paddles to ensure efficiency of your pull on the 25s ]

4×100        White – O – Perf. Fr with Fins / E – Partner Swim/Kick

It never gets easier, you just get better. – Jordan Hoechlin

[ Color         HR ] || [ White        20-23 ] || [ Pink         22-25 ] || [ Red         24-27 ]
[ Orange     26-30 ] || [ Blue         30+ ] || [ Purple     MAX ]

View on commitswimming.com

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

XO Turn – Cross-Over Turn
Turn-N-Burn – Head down for :05-:10s kicking against the wall, turn when whistle blows

A fun set where the interval drops by one second each 50. Knockout style! (Clock times included)


Ryan Bubb
Assistant Coach, Florida Atlantic University

