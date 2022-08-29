Daily Swim Coach Workout #762

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 19-22 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 9 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
10×50 White – O = Smooth Freestyle / E = 25 BK/25 BR [ w/ XOver turn, fins if necessary ]
1×300 White – IM K/D/S by 25
8×25 Red – Turn-N-Burn
1xAnimal Kick Set
28[?]x50 @ 1:10/:45[1:05/:40] Pink/Red/Orange/Blue/Purple – Kick / Animal Kick [ Drop Interval by 1s each time ]
:00 | :10 | :19 | :27 | :34 | :40 | :45 | :49 | :52 | :54 | :55 [ Men leave on :40 ]
:55 | :54 | :52 | :49 | :45 | :40 | :34 | :27 | :19 | :00
:00 | :49 | : 37 | :24 | :10 | :55 | :39 | :22 | :04 | :45
:25 | :04 | :42 | :19 | :55 | :30 | :04 | :37 | :09 | :40
:10 | :39 | :07 | :64 | :00 | :25
[ Focus: The winner.. Is the winner!!!!!!!!!!!! ]
2x
1×400 @ 5:00[/4:40] Pink – Pull w/ Paddles & [ Buoy ] [ M – U12, W – U13 ]
1×250 @ 3:40[/3:30] IM Red/Orange [ Round 1 = 100 of #1 NFR, Round 2 = 100 of #3 NFR ]
[ No Extra Rest, grab paddles quick ]
6×25 @ :30 Orange Paddle Swim – By Round: #1 NFR / #3 NFR
Rest :30
[ Focus: We have been working on stroke counts a lot, so we are going to continue with that on the 400s ]
[ Focus: On the IM portion, we are going to work #1 and #3 NFR. Utilize the paddles to ensure efficiency of your pull on the 25s ]
4×100 White – O – Perf. Fr with Fins / E – Partner Swim/Kick
It never gets easier, you just get better. – Jordan Hoechlin
[ Color HR ] || [ White 20-23 ] || [ Pink 22-25 ] || [ Red 24-27 ]
[ Orange 26-30 ] || [ Blue 30+ ] || [ Purple MAX ]
Coach Notes
XO Turn – Cross-Over Turn
Turn-N-Burn – Head down for :05-:10s kicking against the wall, turn when whistle blows
A fun set where the interval drops by one second each 50. Knockout style! (Clock times included)
Ryan Bubb
Assistant Coach, Florida Atlantic University
