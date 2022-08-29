Daily Swim Coach Workout #762

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 9 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

10×50 White – O = Smooth Freestyle / E = 25 BK/25 BR [ w/ XOver turn, fins if necessary ]

1×300 White – IM K/D/S by 25

8×25 Red – Turn-N-Burn

1xAnimal Kick Set

28[?]x50 @ 1:10/:45[1:05/:40] Pink/Red/Orange/Blue/Purple – Kick / Animal Kick [ Drop Interval by 1s each time ]

:00 | :10 | :19 | :27 | :34 | :40 | :45 | :49 | :52 | :54 | :55 [ Men leave on :40 ]

:55 | :54 | :52 | :49 | :45 | :40 | :34 | :27 | :19 | :00

:00 | :49 | : 37 | :24 | :10 | :55 | :39 | :22 | :04 | :45

:25 | :04 | :42 | :19 | :55 | :30 | :04 | :37 | :09 | :40

:10 | :39 | :07 | :64 | :00 | :25

[ Focus: The winner.. Is the winner!!!!!!!!!!!! ]

2x

1×400 @ 5:00[/4:40] Pink – Pull w/ Paddles & [ Buoy ] [ M – U12, W – U13 ]

1×250 @ 3:40[/3:30] IM Red/Orange [ Round 1 = 100 of #1 NFR, Round 2 = 100 of #3 NFR ]

[ No Extra Rest, grab paddles quick ]

6×25 @ :30 Orange Paddle Swim – By Round: #1 NFR / #3 NFR

Rest :30

[ Focus: We have been working on stroke counts a lot, so we are going to continue with that on the 400s ]

[ Focus: On the IM portion, we are going to work #1 and #3 NFR. Utilize the paddles to ensure efficiency of your pull on the 25s ]

4×100 White – O – Perf. Fr with Fins / E – Partner Swim/Kick

It never gets easier, you just get better. – Jordan Hoechlin

[ Color HR ] || [ White 20-23 ] || [ Pink 22-25 ] || [ Red 24-27 ]

[ Orange 26-30 ] || [ Blue 30+ ] || [ Purple MAX ]