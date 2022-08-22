Daily Swim Coach Workout #755

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Race Specificity
- Target age group: 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks
- Team Location: Europe
- Course: 50 Meters
The Workout
PALESTRA CAT RAGAZZI (ELASTICI – ADDOME TABATA X2 – SQUAT)
WarmUp
500 swim
5×100 ipox progr sl @1:45
300 scull drill ps
8×75 25 sprint phantom wall 50 [email protected]:45
Main
8×50 c1 ps @1:45
200 easy
6×50 c1 ps @1:30
300 easy
4×50 c1 ps @1:30
400 easy
2×50 c1 ps @1:00
SwimDown
200 easy
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout.
A1/EASY = zone 1 REC
A2 = en1
B1 = en1-2
B2 = en2-3
C1 = SP1
C2 = SP2
C3/SPRINT = SP3
Ps = personal stroke
Manuele Trezzi
Trainer, Canottieri Milano
