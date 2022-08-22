Daily Swim Coach Workout #755

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Race Specificity

Target age group: 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks

Team Location: Europe

Course: 50 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

PALESTRA CAT RAGAZZI (ELASTICI – ADDOME TABATA X2 – SQUAT)

WarmUp

500 swim

5×100 ipox progr sl @1:45



300 scull drill ps

8×75 25 sprint phantom wall 50 [email protected]:45



Main

8×50 c1 ps @1:45

200 easy



6×50 c1 ps @1:30

300 easy



4×50 c1 ps @1:30

400 easy



2×50 c1 ps @1:00

SwimDown

200 easy