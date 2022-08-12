Daily Swim Coach Workout #744

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old, 23+ years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: < 1 week

Team Location: Europe

Course: 25 Meters

The Workout

échauffement

3×100 CR (50llo/50nc)

200 pull 4N

3×100 CR (50 fin de poussée / 50 NC)

set A

16×50 D/C 5kf @00:50

8×100 jb palmes C/D @2:00

16×50 B/P @1:00

8×100 jb palmes C/P @2:00

Set B

400 pull plaquettes

