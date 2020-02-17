Daily Swim Coach Workout #74

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old, 23+ years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 15 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
stretch
FT Flow (hinge focus)
[2x]
[15 band pull apart complex]
[10 side step with band]
[10 squats with band]
[3 jumps]
[4x (rest 1-2 minutes each round)]
[15 back squats]
[15 hip bridge]
[3×15 super set]
hammer curls
tricep pull downs with band
plate [360]
[2x]
[5-15 pull ups/lat pull down]
[4 breath plank ]
400 swim
300 kick
200 IM drill
100 build
200 kick for time
2x
4×25 UW @45
4×25 Drill @35
4×50 swim @45
4x
4×50 kick build within @1:10
4×25 swim @35 (smooth 70%)
200 kick/swim [by 25] @5:00 kick is fast/swim is easy
200 kick for time
6×50 easy @1:00
Matthew Moon
Head Men’s and Women’s, Bakersfiled College
