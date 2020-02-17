Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #74

by Dan Dingman 0

February 17th, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  15-18 years old, 19-22 years old, 23+ years old
  • Target level:  Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  15 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

stretch
FT Flow (hinge focus)
    
[2x]
[15 band pull apart complex]
    [10 side step with band]
[10 squats with band]
    [3 jumps]
        
[4x (rest 1-2 minutes each round)]
    [15 back squats]
    [15 hip bridge]
        
[3×15 super set]
hammer curls
tricep pull downs with band
plate [360]

[2x]
    [5-15 pull ups/lat pull down]
    [4 breath plank ]
    
400 swim
300 kick
200 IM drill
100 build

200 kick for time

2x
    4×25 UW @45
    4×25 Drill @35
    4×50 swim @45

4x
    4×50 kick build within @1:10
    4×25 swim @35 (smooth 70%)
    200 kick/swim [by 25] @5:00 kick is fast/swim is easy

200 kick for time
    
6×50 easy @1:00

View on commitswimming.com

Matthew Moon
Head Men’s and Women’s, Bakersfiled College

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.

Commit Swimming

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.

Leave a Reply

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!