Daily Swim Coach Workout #725

Workout Context

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 5 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

14 minutes stretch

10 x 100 @ 1:30 3rd length underwater breath hold (goal is to consistently make it with 1 breath or less).

2 minute explanation of next set

12 x 100 @ 1:50 [25 scull on back w/ leg raised, 5 wall ups, 25 Tarzan SP1, 25 fish kick on side, 10 sec static flutter kick into flip turn, 6-8 underwaters with strong break out for 3 strokes and easy into wall. Fly, back, free, back order for last 25]

1 x 100 @ 2:00 Rec

2 minute explanation of next set

3 x [this set is designed to improve our last 25m of a 200m swim while training in a yards pool. It may help to print the set and post it at each end of the lane for the swimmers to refer to.]

1 x 75 @ 1:00 [50 w/ 3 breath max + 25 SP1]

1 x 100 @ 1:20 [50 w/ 3 breath max + 50 SP1]

1 x 125 @ 1:40 [50 w/ 3 breath max + 50 SP1, 5 sec break, 25 SP2]

1 x 150 @ 2:00 [50 w/ 3 breath max + 50 EN3, 5 sec break, 25 SP1, 5 sec break, 25 SP2]

1 x 175 @ 2:20 [50 w/ 3 breath max + 75 EN3 breathing every 5th, 5 sec break, 25 SP1, 5 sec break, 25 SP2]

1 x 200 @ 2:40 [50 w/ 3 breath max + 75 EN3 breathing every 5th, 5 sec break, 50 SP1, 5 sec break, 25 SP2]

1 x 225 @ 3:00 [50 w/ 3 breath max + 75 EN3 breathing every 5th, 5 sec break, 50 SP1, 5 sec break, 50 SP1, 5 sec break, 25 SP2]

1 x 50 @ 2:00 rec

2 minute explanation of next set

8 x 50 @ 1:00 flutter kick

1 x 200 @ 4:00 rec