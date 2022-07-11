Daily Swim Coach Workout #713

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Intermediate)

Weeks until target meet: 15 weeks

Team Location: Canada

Course: 25 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

200 IM sculling

200 IM kick no board

200 IM Drills

200 IM full, long strokes



16 x 25 Choice IM turns mid pool on 45

5 x 250 Wacky IM on 4:45

[25 fly, 75 back, 50 breast, 100 free]



300 IM knb

8 x 100 IM on 1:50



12 x 25 back on 25