Daily Swim Coach Workout #713

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Capacity (Base) Building
  • Target age group:  13-14 years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Intermediate)
  • Weeks until target meet:  15 weeks
  • Team Location:  Canada
  • Course:  25 Meters
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

200 IM sculling
200 IM kick no board
200 IM Drills
200 IM full, long strokes
    
16 x 25 Choice IM turns mid pool on 45

5 x 250 Wacky IM on 4:45
[25 fly, 75 back, 50 breast, 100 free]
    
300 IM knb

8 x 100 IM on 1:50
    
12 x 25 back on 25

Ron
Head Coach, Cambridge Aquajets

0
