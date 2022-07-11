Daily Swim Coach Workout #712

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Speed and Power

Target age group: 23+ years old

Target level: Masters (Advanced), Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Beginner)

Weeks until target meet: 14 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Speed workout modeled after running fartleks – swimmers have to recover while moving.



Warm Up

300 Loosen

8 x 75 1-2 KDS, 3-4 Free/Back/Free, 5-6 DPS>Build, 7-8 build the kick @:10R



Main Set

Coach note: Keep the rests on the short side, forcing the fast to be fast and easy to be easy, like running fartleks and swimming to recover, not resting on the wall.

Rest instead of Intervals to encourage recovery WHILE swimming easy not on wall – reinforce that easy should be EASY.



8 x 75 @:05-10R Odd: Descend 1-4, Even: Easy

200 easy kick or swim to recover (:20R)

12 x 50 @:05-10R 1-4 Build to 90%, Easy, 90%-95%, Easy [3x through]

200 easy kick or swim to recover

16 x 25 @:05R or on :35 or :40 Odd: Fast, Even: Easy

200 easy kick or swim to recover

Cool Down

300 easy PULL or swim, until time ends





Prime Aquatics, Alcoa, TN www.primeaq.com

Coach Lana Burl, Masters Coach

[email protected]

lbendurance.com

USMS, USA Swimming, USA Triathlon