Daily Swim Coach Workout #712

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Speed and Power
- Target age group: 23+ years old
- Target level: Masters (Advanced), Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Beginner)
- Weeks until target meet: 14 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Meters
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
Speed workout modeled after running fartleks – swimmers have to recover while moving.
Warm Up
300 Loosen
8 x 75 1-2 KDS, 3-4 Free/Back/Free, 5-6 DPS>Build, 7-8 build the kick @:10R
Main Set
Coach note: Keep the rests on the short side, forcing the fast to be fast and easy to be easy, like running fartleks and swimming to recover, not resting on the wall.
Rest instead of Intervals to encourage recovery WHILE swimming easy not on wall – reinforce that easy should be EASY.
8 x 75 @:05-10R Odd: Descend 1-4, Even: Easy
200 easy kick or swim to recover (:20R)
12 x 50 @:05-10R 1-4 Build to 90%, Easy, 90%-95%, Easy [3x through]
200 easy kick or swim to recover
16 x 25 @:05R or on :35 or :40 Odd: Fast, Even: Easy
200 easy kick or swim to recover
Cool Down
300 easy PULL or swim, until time ends
Prime Aquatics, Alcoa, TN www.primeaq.com
Coach Lana Burl, Masters Coach
[email protected]
lbendurance.com
USMS, USA Swimming, USA Triathlon
Lana Burl
Masters Coach, Prime Aquatics
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.