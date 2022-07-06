Daily Swim Coach Workout #708

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Speed and Power

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 7 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

Thursday PM [3/17/22]

C1/W2

Thursday PM [3/17/22]

200 fr/bk

100 br d/s

4×50 finz g1 u/o porp

200 scull, buoy & snork

8×25 pads r/l dpc ch

all @Coach

3x

8×25 Max Effort

(r1: k im, r2: sw LD fr/bk, r3: k finz)@:30

Pull ([email protected]) 16×25 o=fr e=im order, 2ea,@:35 all fast

Long: connected to Pace, smaller makeable chunks, but lots of them!



Short/Mid

2x

1×100 G1 form @1:40

2×75 build g1-3 fast turns, ch @1:20

4×50 build g3-4 o=fr e=ch @1:00

8×25 build g4-5, 2 each @:40

16×25 (20y bursts!) o=fr e=ch @:40

100 rebuild



4x

75 fr flow @1:10

25 Race! @:30

[r1=k, r2=sw,r3=k w finz, r4=sw w finz]

starts/turns

washout/rebuild/recover

8×50

