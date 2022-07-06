Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #708

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Speed and Power
  • Target age group:  13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
  • Target level:  Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  7 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

RSD National/Champ
Thursday PM [3/17/22]
C1/W2

Deposits B4 Withdrawals! Honor our group-Show Up! am’s mandatory for ch/nat!

200 fr/bk
100 br d/s
4×50 finz g1 u/o porp
200 scull, buoy & snork
8×25 pads r/l dpc ch
all @Coach

3x
    8×25 Max Effort
    (r1: k im, r2: sw LD fr/bk, r3: k finz)@:30

Pull ([email protected]) 16×25 o=fr e=im order, 2ea,@:35 all fast

Long: connected to Pace, smaller makeable chunks, but lots of them!
    
Short/Mid
2x
    1×100 G1 form @1:40
    2×75 build g1-3 fast turns, ch @1:20
    4×50 build g3-4 o=fr e=ch @1:00
    8×25 build g4-5, 2 each @:40
    16×25 (20y bursts!) o=fr e=ch @:40
    100 rebuild
    
4x
    75 fr flow @1:10
    25 Race! @:30
    [r1=k, r2=sw,r3=k w finz, r4=sw w finz]

starts/turns

washout/rebuild/recover
8×50
    

View on commitswimming.com

Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.

Commit Swimming

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!