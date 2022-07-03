Daily Swim Coach Workout #705

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Speed and Power
- Target age group: 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 8 weeks
- Team Location: Europe
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
WarmUp
400 swim
12×75 pull pale sl a2 @1:10
12×50 drill sl/ps pale @1:00
12×25 pale dispari fast sl/ps pari scull @0:35
Main
8×25 sprint kick @0:30
4×100 a2 @1:20
8×25 sprint maglietta @0:40
4×100 a2 @1:20
8×25 sprint maglietta pale e fins @0:30
4×100 a2 pale fins @1:15
SwimDown
6×150 kick fins 50 sprint 100 a2 @2:15
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
A1/EASY = zone 1 REC
A2 = en1
B1 = en1-2
B2 = en2-3
C1 = SP1
C2 = SP2
C3/SPRINT = SP3
Ps = personal stroke
Maglietta = swim with shirt
Manuele Trezzi
Trainer, Canottieri Milano
