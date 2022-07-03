Daily Swim Coach Workout #705

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Speed and Power

Target age group: 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 8 weeks

Team Location: Europe

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

WarmUp

400 swim

12×75 pull pale sl a2 @1:10

12×50 drill sl/ps pale @1:00

12×25 pale dispari fast sl/ps pari scull @0:35



Main

8×25 sprint kick @0:30

4×100 a2 @1:20



8×25 sprint maglietta @0:40

4×100 a2 @1:20



8×25 sprint maglietta pale e fins @0:30

4×100 a2 pale fins @1:15

SwimDown

6×150 kick fins 50 sprint 100 a2 @2:15





