Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #701

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Technique Work
  • Target age group:  13-14 years old, 9-12 years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate)
  • Weeks until target meet:  14 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

WU
    3×100 on 1:45
    3×50 on 1:10 kick choice
    3×50 on :55/1:05 swim choice
Drill
    6×25 on :55 One Arm
    6×25 on :55 Triple Switch
    6×25 on :55 LAC
    300 perfect back stroke
#MSG
    Kick
        3×50 on 1:00 no board
        3×50 on 1:00 choice
        2×100 IM on 2:00 no board
        2×50 on 1:00 choice
        2×50 on :55 choice
#MSS
    Kick
        2×50 on 1:20 no board
        2×50 on 1:15 choice
        2×100 IM on 2:40 no board
        2×50 on 1:15 choice
        2×50 on 1:10 choice
#MSG
    Swim
        200 on 3:30/3:40/3:50 100 back 100 free
        4×100 on 1:30/1:35/1:45 50 back 50 free
        3×100 on 1:25/1:30/1:40 25 back 75 free
        3×100 on 1:20/1:25/1:35 free
        4×75 on 1:10/1:15/1:20 back/breast/free
        4×75 on 1:00/1:05/1:15 free
        6×50 on 1:00 desc 1-3
        50 easy
        4×25 dive
    WD 100
#MSS
    Swim
        100 on 2:30 50 back 50 free
        4×75 on 1:30/1:35 50 back 25 free
        3×75 on 1:30/1:40 25 back 50 free
        3×75 on 1:25/1:35 free
        3×75 on 1:30/1:40 back/breast/free
        3×75 on 1:20/1:30 free
        6×50 on 1:10 desc 1-3
        50 easy
        4×25 dive
    WD 100

View on commitswimming.com

Jeff LeBeau
Interim Head Coach, Indiana Swim Club

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.

Commit Swimming

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!