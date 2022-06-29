Daily Swim Coach Workout #701

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Technique Work
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 9-12 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate)
- Weeks until target meet: 14 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
Shared workout link:
The Workout
WU
3×100 on 1:45
3×50 on 1:10 kick choice
3×50 on :55/1:05 swim choice
Drill
6×25 on :55 One Arm
6×25 on :55 Triple Switch
6×25 on :55 LAC
300 perfect back stroke
#MSG
Kick
3×50 on 1:00 no board
3×50 on 1:00 choice
2×100 IM on 2:00 no board
2×50 on 1:00 choice
2×50 on :55 choice
#MSS
Kick
2×50 on 1:20 no board
2×50 on 1:15 choice
2×100 IM on 2:40 no board
2×50 on 1:15 choice
2×50 on 1:10 choice
#MSG
Swim
200 on 3:30/3:40/3:50 100 back 100 free
4×100 on 1:30/1:35/1:45 50 back 50 free
3×100 on 1:25/1:30/1:40 25 back 75 free
3×100 on 1:20/1:25/1:35 free
4×75 on 1:10/1:15/1:20 back/breast/free
4×75 on 1:00/1:05/1:15 free
6×50 on 1:00 desc 1-3
50 easy
4×25 dive
WD 100
#MSS
Swim
100 on 2:30 50 back 50 free
4×75 on 1:30/1:35 50 back 25 free
3×75 on 1:30/1:40 25 back 50 free
3×75 on 1:25/1:35 free
3×75 on 1:30/1:40 back/breast/free
3×75 on 1:20/1:30 free
6×50 on 1:10 desc 1-3
50 easy
4×25 dive
WD 100
Jeff LeBeau
Interim Head Coach, Indiana Swim Club
