Daily Swim Coach Workout #701

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Technique Work

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 9-12 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate)

Weeks until target meet: 14 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

WU

3×100 on 1:45

3×50 on 1:10 kick choice

3×50 on :55/1:05 swim choice

Drill

6×25 on :55 One Arm

6×25 on :55 Triple Switch

6×25 on :55 LAC

300 perfect back stroke

#MSG

Kick

3×50 on 1:00 no board

3×50 on 1:00 choice

2×100 IM on 2:00 no board

2×50 on 1:00 choice

2×50 on :55 choice

#MSS

Kick

2×50 on 1:20 no board

2×50 on 1:15 choice

2×100 IM on 2:40 no board

2×50 on 1:15 choice

2×50 on 1:10 choice

#MSG

Swim

200 on 3:30/3:40/3:50 100 back 100 free

4×100 on 1:30/1:35/1:45 50 back 50 free

3×100 on 1:25/1:30/1:40 25 back 75 free

3×100 on 1:20/1:25/1:35 free

4×75 on 1:10/1:15/1:20 back/breast/free

4×75 on 1:00/1:05/1:15 free

6×50 on 1:00 desc 1-3

50 easy

4×25 dive

WD 100

#MSS

Swim

100 on 2:30 50 back 50 free

4×75 on 1:30/1:35 50 back 25 free

3×75 on 1:30/1:40 25 back 50 free

3×75 on 1:25/1:35 free

3×75 on 1:30/1:40 back/breast/free

3×75 on 1:20/1:30 free

6×50 on 1:10 desc 1-3

50 easy

4×25 dive

WD 100