Daily Swim Coach Workout #693

Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 23+ years old
- Target level: Masters (Beginner), Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
Practicing different efforts, seeking repeatability; and by keeping rest intervals short to encourage recovery while moving.
Warm Up
300 loosen choice
100 kick – wake up the legs!
200 easy Free with only paddles
3 x 50 choice descend @:10R
3 x 50 choice ascend @:10R
100 kick choice negative split- finish with splash!
Main Set [Intervals matter! Don’t let rest get too long. If not going free, add :10-:20 to R]
5 x 100 as 25 drill choice + 75 swim technique @2:00 (or ~:15-:20R)
4 x 100 aerobic @1:50
3 x 100 high aerobic @1:45
1 x 100 recover @2:00
2 x 100 strong @1:45
1 x 100 recovery -> technique @2:00
1 x 100 FAST @2:00
2 x 100 recovery -> technique @2:00
1 x 100 FASTER
Warm Down
100 easy kick
300 easy Zen Out, or until time ends
[Coach: For ‘Zen Out’ encourage to ‘just swim’ without a particular focus, just doing favorite stroke and using favorite gear – okay to let the mind wander]
Lana Burl
Masters Coach, Prime Aquatics
