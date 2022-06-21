Daily Swim Coach Workout #693

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 23+ years old

Target level: Masters (Beginner), Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Practicing different efforts, seeking repeatability; and by keeping rest intervals short to encourage recovery while moving.

Warm Up

300 loosen choice

100 kick – wake up the legs!

200 easy Free with only paddles

3 x 50 choice descend @:10R

3 x 50 choice ascend @:10R

100 kick choice negative split- finish with splash!



Main Set [Intervals matter! Don’t let rest get too long. If not going free, add :10-:20 to R]

5 x 100 as 25 drill choice + 75 swim technique @2:00 (or ~:15-:20R)

4 x 100 aerobic @1:50

3 x 100 high aerobic @1:45

1 x 100 recover @2:00

2 x 100 strong @1:45

1 x 100 recovery -> technique @2:00

1 x 100 FAST @2:00

2 x 100 recovery -> technique @2:00

1 x 100 FASTER



Warm Down

100 easy kick

300 easy Zen Out, or until time ends



[Coach: For ‘Zen Out’ encourage to ‘just swim’ without a particular focus, just doing favorite stroke and using favorite gear – okay to let the mind wander]