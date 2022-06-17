Daily Swim Coach Workout #688

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks

Team Location: Australia

Course: 50 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

4 x

50 MIO K :05 rest

100 MIO S :10 rest

4 x

[MAINTAINING SC IS MOST IMPORTANT WHILST INCREASING POWER]

[EACH ROUND 50’s PACE + :05]

[EACH ROUND ALL 50’s PROGRESS]

2 x 50 FLY SC + DESCEND 1-2 :55/1:00/1:05/1:10/1:15

2 x 50 BK SC + DESCEND 1-2 :55/1:00/1:05/1:10/1:15

2 x 50 BR SC + DESCEND 1-2 :55/1:00/1:05/1:10/1:15

2 x 50 FR SC + DESCEND 1-2 :55/1:00/1:05/1:10/1:15

[EACH ROUND PROGRESS 200 TIME]

200 IM MAINTAIN BEST SC + GET TIME

8 x

[SPO x 6, DIS x 4, MAS x 2]

50 FLY w SNORKEL + FINS

100 FR w SNORKEL + FINS

400 as 50 BR/50 BK w FINS [DIS 200, MAS 100]

