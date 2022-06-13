Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #685

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Capacity (Base) Building
  • Target age group:  13-14 years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)
  • Weeks until target meet:  4 weeks
  • Team Location:  Europe
  • Course:  25 Yards
The Workout

WarmUp
    400 swim
    400 Pull scull
    400 kick side uw
    
    12×75 kick fins fast fa sl fa @1:10
    
    3x PALE
        1×100 a2 mix @1:30
        2×50 drill sl ps @1:00
        4×25 progr int sl ps @0:30

Main
    3x
        200 pull sl a2+ @2:40
        4×50 ps 25 fast 25 a1 @0:50
        150 sl a2+ @2:00
        3×50 25 fast monobraccio Ps 25 sl ipox a2
        100 fast mix @2:30
        
SwimDown
    200 easy
    6×50 scull

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

A1/EASY = zone 1 REC
A2 = en1
B1 = en1-2
B2 = en2-3
C1 = SP1
C2 = SP2
C3/SPRINT = SP3

Ps = personal stroke


Manuele Trezzi
Trainer, Canottieri Milano

