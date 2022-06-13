Daily Swim Coach Workout #685

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks
- Team Location: Europe
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
WarmUp
400 swim
400 Pull scull
400 kick side uw
12×75 kick fins fast fa sl fa @1:10
3x PALE
1×100 a2 mix @1:30
2×50 drill sl ps @1:00
4×25 progr int sl ps @0:30
Main
3x
200 pull sl a2+ @2:40
4×50 ps 25 fast 25 a1 @0:50
150 sl a2+ @2:00
3×50 25 fast monobraccio Ps 25 sl ipox a2
100 fast mix @2:30
SwimDown
200 easy
6×50 scull
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
A1/EASY = zone 1 REC
A2 = en1
B1 = en1-2
B2 = en2-3
C1 = SP1
C2 = SP2
C3/SPRINT = SP3
Ps = personal stroke
Manuele Trezzi
Trainer, Canottieri Milano
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.