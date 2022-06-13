Daily Swim Coach Workout #685

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks

Team Location: Europe

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

WarmUp

400 swim

400 Pull scull

400 kick side uw



12×75 kick fins fast fa sl fa @1:10



3x PALE

1×100 a2 mix @1:30

2×50 drill sl ps @1:00

4×25 progr int sl ps @0:30

Main

3x

200 pull sl a2+ @2:40

4×50 ps 25 fast 25 a1 @0:50

150 sl a2+ @2:00

3×50 25 fast monobraccio Ps 25 sl ipox a2

100 fast mix @2:30



SwimDown

200 easy

6×50 scull