Daily Swim Coach Workout #591

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

1 x

300 Swim

600 Swim (no one did 300)

4 x 50 kick Des @ 1:00

4 x 50 Drill @ 1:00

3 x 100 des @ 1:30

8 x 50 odds Drill evens build @ 1:00



1 x

1 x 300 IM (K/D/S) @ 4:30

3 x 100 IMO (No Fr) @ 1:30

4 x 50 Des Fr @ :50



1 x

1 x 100 Free Fast @ 1:30

1 x 100 FRIM Smooth @ 1:30

1 x 200 Free Fast @ 3:00

1 x 200 FRIM Smooth @ 3:00

1 x 300 Free Fast @ 4:30

1 x 300 FRIM Smooth @ 4:30

1 x 400 Free Fast @ 6:00

1 x 400 FRIM Smooth @ 6:00

1 x 400 IM Fast @ 6:00

1 x 400 Free Smooth @ 6:00

1 x 300 IM Fast @ 4:30

1 x 300 Free Smooth @ 4:30

1 x 200 IM Fast @ 3:00

1 x 200 Free Smooth @ 3:00

1 x 100 IM Fast @ 1:30

1 x 100 Free Smooth @ 1:30

1 x 200 Ez