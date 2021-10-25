Daily Swim Coach Workout #586

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
warm-up
1×800 swim
1x
3×400 NS free @5:00
4×125 EN1 free @1:35
3×300 NS free @3:45
4×125 EN1 free @1:35
3×200 NS free @2:30
4×125 100 EN1 / 25 strong @1:35
3×100 EN1 free @1:20
4×125 75 EN1 / 50 strong @1:35
4x
1×100 recovery swim @1:30
1×500 EN2 – strong free @6:10
4x
1×50 recovery swim @1:10
1×100 FAST free @1:10
1×200 swim
Rick Guenther
Head Coach, Corvallis Aquatic Team
