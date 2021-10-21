Daily Swim Coach Workout #581

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm Up:
600 yoyo
8×50 @ 1:00 IM order (odds- 25 kick/25 drill, evens- 25 drill/25 swim)
Kick Set: Repeat 4x
4×75 @ 1:30 IM kick w/fins
4×50 @ 1:00 IM swim
Main Set:
1×800 @ 14:00 free 400 kick/400 swim
4×100 @ 1:45 free/breast/back/fly
1×600 @ 10:30 free 300 kick/300 swim
3×100 @ 1:45 free/breast/back
1×400 @ 7:00 200 kick/200 swim
2×100 @ 1:45 free/breast
1×200 @ 3:30 100 kick/100 swim
1×100 @ 2:00 free RACE for time
Trevor Rill
National Training Group Assistant Coach, Eagle Swim Team
