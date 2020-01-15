Daily Swim Coach Workout #40

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 9-12 years old

Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: < 1 week

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

Warm up

1x

1×400 (mod) on 7:30 50fr/50ch

4×100 (mod/fast) fr on 1:50 (neg split)

4×50 (fast) on 50 variables



Kick

10×100 k (fast) on 2:30

[broken 25fr, 50str, 25fr – 2ZR]



Ramp up

3x through

7×50 on 50/1:00

(fly, fly-bk, bk, bk-br, br, br-fr, fr – quality turns!)

1×100 (sprint) on 2:00/2:20

[broken 25fr, 50str, 25fr – 2ZR]



Main Set

4x through

8×25 (sprint) on 40 stroke (no fr) at 100 stroke race pace

4×50 (fast) on 50 at 200 fr race pace

[know your best times – get your ceiling splits – hit them all!]

Rest 1:00



Skills – ‘connecters’

Dives – underwaters – breakouts