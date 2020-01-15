Daily Swim Coach Workout #40

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 9-12 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: < 1 week
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm up
1x
1×400 (mod) on 7:30 50fr/50ch
4×100 (mod/fast) fr on 1:50 (neg split)
4×50 (fast) on 50 variables
Kick
10×100 k (fast) on 2:30
[broken 25fr, 50str, 25fr – 2ZR]
Ramp up
3x through
7×50 on 50/1:00
(fly, fly-bk, bk, bk-br, br, br-fr, fr – quality turns!)
1×100 (sprint) on 2:00/2:20
[broken 25fr, 50str, 25fr – 2ZR]
Main Set
4x through
8×25 (sprint) on 40 stroke (no fr) at 100 stroke race pace
4×50 (fast) on 50 at 200 fr race pace
[know your best times – get your ceiling splits – hit them all!]
Rest 1:00
Skills – ‘connecters’
Dives – underwaters – breakouts
Bryan Dedeaux
Head Age Group Coach, SET Swim (Saddleback El Toro)
