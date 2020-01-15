China’s Liu Xiang Ties Own Asian Record In Women’s 50 Freestyle

2020 FINA CHAMPIONS SERIES – SHENZHEN

China’s Liu Xiang tied her Asian Record in the women’s 50 freestyle on Day 2 of the FINA Champions Series in Shenzhen, clocking a time of 24.04 to win the event over a competitive field.

Liu, 23, equals her swim from the 2017 Chinese National Games in Tianjin. She had also broken the Continental Record in the heats at that competition in 24.32, taking down the previous Asian mark of 24.48 held by Japan’s Rikako Ikee.

In the event in Shenzhen, Liu defeated 2012 Olympic champion Ranomi Kromowidjojo (24.42) of the Netherlands, her countrymate Femke Heemskerk (24.70) and Michelle Coleman (24.84) of Sweden.

Liu moves past Australian Cate Campbell (24.08) for the top spot in the world for the 2019-20 season.

At the 2019 World Championships, Liu was involved in a swim-off in this event with Cate’s sister Bronte Campbell for the last spot in the final, ultimately losing out and taking ninth place overall.

She has found more recent success in the 50 backstroke, breaking the world record and becoming the first swimmer to go under 27 seconds at the 2018 Asian Games.

She owns one career LC World Championship medal, earning bronze in the 50 back at the 2015 edition in Kazan.