Daily Swim Coach Workout #39

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 7 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm up

200s

2 x

100k

100p

200s



3 x [RD 1 – Kick, RD 2 – Pull, RD 3 – Swim]

4 x 100 Desc 1-4 @ 2:00/1:45/1:30 by round



#Short-Sprint FAST TURNS

2 x

500 Speed play @ 7:30

2 x

4 x 100 End-2 [r- :05]

100 End-2 [r-:10-:15 Get HR]

200 Recovery @ 3:00



#Long-Sprint FAST TURNS

1000 Speed Play @ 15:00

2 x

300 [F/E/F by 100] @ 4:30

4 x 200 [150 Short Axis Stroke?] End-2 [r- :10-:20]

200 Recovery @ 3:00



#Short-Sprint #Long-Sprint

16 x 25 [4 Recovery, 4 Desc, 4 CD, 4 Hard] @ :45



#Short-Sprint

8 – 12 x 25 Blast OTB [Walk back]



#Long-Sprint

6 – 12 x 37.5 Blast OTB [Walk back]



#Distance FAST TURNS

2000 [10 x 50 Fast, 100 DPS Strong, 50 Recovery] @ 13:30

1000 Speed Play @ 15:00

200 Recovery @ 3:00

1000 [5 x 50 Fast, 100 DPS Strong, 50 Recovery] @ 13:30

500 Speed Play [Or Fast???] @ 7:00



Cool Down

14 x 25 CD