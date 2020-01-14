Daily Swim Coach Workout #39

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 19-22 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 7 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm up
200s
2 x
100k
100p
200s
3 x [RD 1 – Kick, RD 2 – Pull, RD 3 – Swim]
4 x 100 Desc 1-4 @ 2:00/1:45/1:30 by round
#Short-Sprint FAST TURNS
2 x
500 Speed play @ 7:30
2 x
4 x 100 End-2 [r- :05]
100 End-2 [r-:10-:15 Get HR]
200 Recovery @ 3:00
#Long-Sprint FAST TURNS
1000 Speed Play @ 15:00
2 x
300 [F/E/F by 100] @ 4:30
4 x 200 [150 Short Axis Stroke?] End-2 [r- :10-:20]
200 Recovery @ 3:00
#Short-Sprint #Long-Sprint
16 x 25 [4 Recovery, 4 Desc, 4 CD, 4 Hard] @ :45
#Short-Sprint
8 – 12 x 25 Blast OTB [Walk back]
#Long-Sprint
6 – 12 x 37.5 Blast OTB [Walk back]
#Distance FAST TURNS
2000 [10 x 50 Fast, 100 DPS Strong, 50 Recovery] @ 13:30
1000 Speed Play @ 15:00
200 Recovery @ 3:00
1000 [5 x 50 Fast, 100 DPS Strong, 50 Recovery] @ 13:30
500 Speed Play [Or Fast???] @ 7:00
Cool Down
14 x 25 CD
Kyle Walthall
Head Swimming & Diving Coach, Ashland University
