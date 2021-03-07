Daily Swim Coach Workout #366

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 7 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

Warm up

400 fins (50 swim with UW, 50 Side Kick with UW)

4x

50 back kick Sternum to Spine:50

50 Back Swim – keep the shoulders rounded, CRUNCH the stroke:50

4 x Sculling & Swim

2 x 25 HYPER KICK FLY:30

2 x 25 Rhythm scull 1 build, 1 fast – BOUNCE Chest! :30

8 x 25 Fast Breast or Fly with chest BOUNCE:30

10 x

2 x 25 Free G1 :25

50 Free Des 1-5 (start at G1) :50

1 min rest

8 x

50 Gear 1 choice :45

50 Gear 3 YOUR BEST STROKE :55

1 min rest

6 x

1 x 25 Gear 3 Free (2 Breaths):25

1 x 25 Gear 4 YOUR BEST STROKE :35

1 X 25 Gear 5 YOUR BEST STROKE :40

1 x 50 Recovery 1:00

50 AE

4 x

4 x 25 IMO 40 Race ‘Em :30

25: Rec :30

100 AE