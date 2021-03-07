Daily Swim Coach Workout #366

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 7 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm up
400 fins (50 swim with UW, 50 Side Kick with UW)
4x
50 back kick Sternum to Spine:50
50 Back Swim – keep the shoulders rounded, CRUNCH the stroke:50
4 x Sculling & Swim
2 x 25 HYPER KICK FLY:30
2 x 25 Rhythm scull 1 build, 1 fast – BOUNCE Chest! :30
8 x 25 Fast Breast or Fly with chest BOUNCE:30
10 x
2 x 25 Free G1 :25
50 Free Des 1-5 (start at G1) :50
1 min rest
8 x
50 Gear 1 choice :45
50 Gear 3 YOUR BEST STROKE :55
1 min rest
6 x
1 x 25 Gear 3 Free (2 Breaths):25
1 x 25 Gear 4 YOUR BEST STROKE :35
1 X 25 Gear 5 YOUR BEST STROKE :40
1 x 50 Recovery 1:00
50 AE
4 x
4 x 25 IMO 40 Race ‘Em :30
25: Rec :30
100 AE
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
We had 6 lanes to get all of the swimmers into so this was a good set to give the all abilities time to race.
Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy
