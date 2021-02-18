Daily Swim Coach Workout #351

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 13 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
RSD National/Champ
Wednesday [12/30/20]
C1/W3 Holiday Session 7/8
Prime Stroke: take moment to form at least top 2 current checklist priorities
Be a Great Teammate: every once in a while, in a way beyond your current comfort zone!
3x
100 free dpc
4×25 pullouts dpc @ 6-8 DEEP Breaths
100 IM drill FOCUSED!
2x
2×75 kick balance BODY LINE g3 r/l/belly
4×50 k on back @ g4 PP
8×25 K g5! choice of board or bp Race
[R1=feet @1:30/1:10/:45 R2=Finz @1:15/:1:00/:40]
2x
5×100 free Desc-Asc tip+10/5/tip
8×25 slomo o=dr e=sw FOCUSED
Sox 3×50 g2/g3/g4 prime
3x
150 fr flow @ 2:00/2:10
50 pr fast and clean! @:50
5×50 wd
Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.