Daily Swim Coach Workout #351

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 13 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

Wednesday [12/30/20]

C1/W3 Holiday Session 7/8

Prime Stroke: take moment to form at least top 2 current checklist priorities

Be a Great Teammate: every once in a while, in a way beyond your current comfort zone!

3x

100 free dpc

4×25 pullouts dpc @ 6-8 DEEP Breaths

100 IM drill FOCUSED!

2x

2×75 kick balance BODY LINE g3 r/l/belly

4×50 k on back @ g4 PP

8×25 K g5! choice of board or bp Race

[R1=feet @1:30/1:10/:45 R2=Finz @1:15/:1:00/:40]

2x

5×100 free Desc-Asc tip+10/5/tip

8×25 slomo o=dr e=sw FOCUSED

Sox 3×50 g2/g3/g4 prime

3x

150 fr flow @ 2:00/2:10

50 pr fast and clean! @:50



5×50 wd



