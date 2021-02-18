Fast Freestyle Swimming Technique – Best Head Position Comparison

Courtesy of Gary Hall Sr., 10-time World Record Holder, 3-time Olympian, 1976 Olympic Games US Flagbearer and The Race Club co-founder.

At the Race Club we work with a athletes of all ages and abilities. Most swimmers that come to us initially use what we consider a ‘high head position’. We’ve seen countless age group swimmers improve tremendously by learning how much faster they can be with a proper head position. We were curious how much difference a head position exactly can equate to in an age group swimmer?

Coach Gary Hall Sr tests our Velocity Meter technology with 10 year old age group swimmer Stone Miller. In each respective study we asked Stone to use different head positions. Find out how drastic the change in Stone’s head position makes as we do a side by side by side analysis.

We have also studied Olympian Jimmy Feigen with this same study and the results are quite different for a professional. So depending on your level of power often requires slightly different head position.

If you like this video sign up for our subscription service exclusively on our website for 100’s of more like this featuring age group swimmers, professionals, Masters, Dryland Training, Podcasts and more! Thanks for watching! Please LIKE, SHARE, SUBSCRIBE!!!!

Yours in swimming,

Gary Sr.

Like The Race Club on Facebook

Follow The Race Club on Instagram

Follow The Race Club on Twitter

Connect to The Race Club / Gary Hall Sr. on Linkedin

[email protected]

See The Race Club HQ here.

Because Life is Worth Swimming, our mission is to promote swimming through sport, lifelong enjoyment, and good health benefits. Our objective is for each member of and each participant in The Race Club to improve his or her swimming performances, health, and self-esteem through our educational programs, services and creativity. We strive to help each member of The Race Club overcome challenges and reach his or her individual life goals.

The Race Club provides facilities, coaching, training, technical instruction, video, fitness and health programs for swimmers of all ages and abilities. Race Club swim camps are designed and tailored to satisfy each swimmer’s needs, whether one is trying to reach the Olympic Games or simply improve one’s fitness. Our programs are suitable for beginner swimmers, pleasure swimmers, fitness swimmers, USA swimming or YMCA swimmers, or triathletes; anyone who wants to improve swimming skills. All of our Race Club members share an enjoyment of being in the water and use swimming to stimulate a more active mind and body.