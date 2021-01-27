Daily Swim Coach Workout #342

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

-12 Days of Christmas-

1 X 200 [email protected] 3:00

2 X 100 Drill/Swim/25 @ 1:30

3 X 100 Free IM @ 1:45

4 X 75 EZ/build/Sprint @ 1:15

5 X 50 Pull @ 1:00

6 X 50 Swim @ 1:00

7 X 50 Swim fins @ 0:50

8 X 25 IM Order 0:40

9 X 25 Free @0:30

10 X 25 Free Drill @0:30

11 X 25 Stroke Drill @ 0:30

12 X 25 Swim Ez,Build, FAAAAST @0:30

Coach Notes

I could not get the Explanation sections to work. This is my take on a 12 days of Christmas workout



Jim Porter

