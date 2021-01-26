Daily Swim Coach Workout #340

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 23+ years old

Target level: Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 16 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

300 (75 swim/25 scull)

100 side kick

6 x

1 x 25 Rt Arm :30 or :35, DPS How few strokes can you take?

1 x 25 Rt Arm, :30 or :35 DPS How few strokes can you take?

2 x 25 build kick :35

1 x 50 build swim :50 or 1:00



7 x Paddle or Pull

1 x 125 ( First 5 strokes on lengths no air FAST with POWER) 1:50, 2:00, 2:10, 2:20

1 x 75 – Descend 1-5 1:10, 1:20, 1:30, 1:40

4 x Mini speed

1 x 25 Kick fast :35

2 x 25 fast swim :35

LD 200

