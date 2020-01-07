Daily Swim Coach Workout #32

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

warm-up

1×800 swim

1x

3×600 NS free @7:00

8×125 EN1 free @1:30

3×500 NS free @5:50

8×100 EN1 free @1:10

3×400 NS free @4:40

8×75 50 EN1 / 25 FAST @55

1x w/fins

4×100 EN1 kick w/fins @1:20

4×25 BR PPP explosive @30

4×100 EN1 kick w/fins @1:20

4×50 back kick – tombstone @1:00

4×100 EN1 kick w/fins @1:20

Coach Notes

tombstone=back kick – arms in streamline above the body. Perpendicular to the water. Not the swimmers favorite so they can do long fly kick off the walls to avoid doing it, which I like.



Rick Guenther

Head Coach, Corvallis Aquatic Team Head Coach, Corvallis Aquatic Team

