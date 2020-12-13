Daily Swim Coach Workout #304

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 19-22 years old, 23+ years old

Target level: Masters (Beginner), Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 8 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warmup

500 Swim @ 7:00

3 x 100 Pull @ 1:25

4 x 50 Kick Fins @ :45

50 Easy @ 1:00



Pre Main Set

4 x

25 Kick [30 seconds vert kick] :30

50 (25 Fast/25 Easy) @ :45



Main Set

4 x 50 Back Swim Fast @ :50

2 x 100 Free Build by 25 @ 1:30

50 Easy

2 x 100 Back Swim @ 1:45

4 x 50 Back Swim Fast @ :50

50 Easy

4 x 50 Back Swim @ :50

8 x 25 Back Swim Fast @ :30



Add On

8 x 50 Pull @ :45

50 Easy @ 1:00

5 x 200 Paddles/Fins/Snorkel @ 2:45



Cool Down

100 easy