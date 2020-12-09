Daily Swim Coach Workout #301

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

10 minutes Dry Land

10 x 100 @1:30 [3rd lap under water]

2 minute explanation of next set

2×600 @ 9:00 Reverse IM alt kick/ swim [1) kick fly/breast, swim back/free; 2) kick back/free, swim fly, breast]

2 minute explanation of next set

4x

1×100 @ 1:30 timed kick (IM order by round)

1×25 @ 1:30 REC (half way down and back)

2 minute explanation of next set (emphasis on proper free body control and technique)

4×100 @ 1:15 Free

2×200 @ 3:00 free kick desc by 50s EN1-SP1

2 minute explanation of next set (emphasis on proper free body control and technique)

4×125 @ 1:35 Free

2×200 @ 3:00 free kick variable speed [8×8, 10×10, 12×12, 14×14, @ 50s]

2 minute explanation of next set (emphasis on proper free body control and technique)

4×150 @ 1:40/1:45 free based on ability

2×200 @ 3:00 free kick no board [50 right side, 50 left side, 50 on back, 50 on stomach head up]

2 minute explanation of next set (emphasis on proper free body control and technique)

4×200 @ 2:05/2:10/2:15/2:20/2:30 based on ability (fastest interval you can maintain)

4×50 @ 1:00 REC