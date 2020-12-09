Germany Publishes Revised Selection Policies For 2021 Elite Competitions

The German Swimming Association (DSV) published its revised selection criteria for the elite international championships taking place in the pool next year.

Due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on domestic competitions, as well as those abroad, nomination policies for the postponed Olympic Games (July 23rd – August 8th), European Championships (May 17th – May 23rd), European Short Course Championships (November 2nd – November 7th), as well as the World Short Course Championships (December 13 – December 18th) have been updated and now disseminated to German swimmers and personnel.

DSV German Selection Policy 2021 – All Elite Int’l Championships

These current nomination guidelines take into account the updates published by international associations (LEN, FINA) as of this month. If corona-related developments, postponements or changes in the framework specifications and guidelines should have an impact on these revisions, then they will be redeveloped once again, says the DSV.

“We are undoubtedly experiencing extremely difficult times in top-class sport and we are not yet out of the woods in fighting the pandemic. Despite the still existing planning uncertainties, we try to transparently show the way with the nomination guidelines how our athletes can qualify for the international championship highlights this season,” explains DSV competitive sports director Thomas Kurschilgen.

And national coach Hannes Vitense emphasizes: “Now the swimmers know that their most important qualification competitions will take place in the first half of April and that they have to orientate themselves accordingly. The German age-group championships at the end of May are also an important intermediate goal for the youngsters. We all know that changes can occur due to the dynamics of the pandemic. But we cannot and will not be distracted by that at the moment.”