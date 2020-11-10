Daily Swim Coach Workout #272

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

10 x 100 @1:30 [3rd lap under water]

2 minute explanation of next set

9×50 @ 1:00 kick variable speed[1-3 @ 10 fast x10 slow, 4-6 @ 20×20, 7-9 @ 30×30]

1×75 @ 1:30 sprint kick

1×25 @ 1:00 REC kick

2 minute explanation of next set

15×100 @ 1:15 w/ paddles freestyle (Challenge set, holding as fast of an interval as possible for all 100’s. If you start out too fast or too slow, adjust your send offs… maybe by lane)

1×100 @ 3:00 REC

2 minute explanation of next set

9×50 @ 1:00 kick variable speed[1-3 @ 10 fast x10 slow, 4-6 @ 20×20, 7-9 @ 30×30]

1×75 @ 1:30 sprint kick

1×25 @ 1:00 REC kick

2 minute explanation of next set

18×25 @:30 IM underwaters to 4th line and breakout focus [fly x6; back x6; breast double pullouts x6]

9×[email protected] :50 IM transitions [fly, back x3; back, breast x3, breast, free x 3]

3×100 @ 1:20 IM transitions [as if doing 200 IM: 1)50fly/50 back 2)50ba/50br 3) 50br/50fr

1×200 @ 2:20 IM (+/- 10 from best time)

1×50 @ 2:00 REC

2 minute explanation of next set

9×50 @ 1:00 kick variable speed[1-3 @ 10 fast x10 slow, 4-6 @ 20×20, 7-9 @ 30×30]

1×75 @ 1:30 sprint kick

1×25 @ 1:00 REC kick

2 minute explanation of next set

20×25 @:40 variable sprints coaches choice (mixing it up… interval is suggested)

1×200 @5:00 REC