Daily Swim Coach Workout #272

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
10 x 100 @1:30 [3rd lap under water]
2 minute explanation of next set
9×50 @ 1:00 kick variable speed[1-3 @ 10 fast x10 slow, 4-6 @ 20×20, 7-9 @ 30×30]
1×75 @ 1:30 sprint kick
1×25 @ 1:00 REC kick
2 minute explanation of next set
15×100 @ 1:15 w/ paddles freestyle (Challenge set, holding as fast of an interval as possible for all 100’s. If you start out too fast or too slow, adjust your send offs… maybe by lane)
1×100 @ 3:00 REC
2 minute explanation of next set
9×50 @ 1:00 kick variable speed[1-3 @ 10 fast x10 slow, 4-6 @ 20×20, 7-9 @ 30×30]
1×75 @ 1:30 sprint kick
1×25 @ 1:00 REC kick
2 minute explanation of next set
18×25 @:30 IM underwaters to 4th line and breakout focus [fly x6; back x6; breast double pullouts x6]
9×[email protected] :50 IM transitions [fly, back x3; back, breast x3, breast, free x 3]
3×100 @ 1:20 IM transitions [as if doing 200 IM: 1)50fly/50 back 2)50ba/50br 3) 50br/50fr
1×200 @ 2:20 IM (+/- 10 from best time)
1×50 @ 2:00 REC
2 minute explanation of next set
9×50 @ 1:00 kick variable speed[1-3 @ 10 fast x10 slow, 4-6 @ 20×20, 7-9 @ 30×30]
1×75 @ 1:30 sprint kick
1×25 @ 1:00 REC kick
2 minute explanation of next set
20×25 @:40 variable sprints coaches choice (mixing it up… interval is suggested)
1×200 @5:00 REC
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
10 fast x 10 slow is 10 fast kicks, then 10 slow kicks.
Darren Sandvig
Coach, Golden West Swim Club (currently)
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.