Daily Swim Coach Workout #263

November 01st, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  15-18 years old
  • Target level:  Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  54 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

New Meet Warm Up
    400 Swim @ 5:20
    4 x 100 Des @ 1:20
    4 x 75 Kick Des @ 1:10
    4 x 50 Dr/S @ 1:00
    3 x 50 Des Fr @ :50
    3 x 50 Des NF @ :50
    8 x 25 MN Spring Set @ :30
    200 Ez
    
#Senior #Senior2
    1 x    
        3 x
            100 Fly @ 80 % @ 1:20
            50 Back @ 90 % @ 1:10
        1 x 200 Fr @ 80 % @ 2:40
        1 x 200 FRIM @ 90 % @ 3:30
        3 x
            100 Back @ 80 % @ 1:20
            50 Breast @ 90 % @ 1:10
        1 x 200 Fr @ 80 % @ 2:40
        1 x 200 FRIM @ 90 % @ 3:30
        3 x
            100 Br @ 80 % @ 1:20
            50 Fr @ 90 % @ 1:10
        1 x 200 Fr @ 80 % @ 2:40
        1 x 200 FRIM @ 90 % @ 3:30
        
    1 x 125 ez
    1 x 400 IM (50 STK/50 Fr) Race off Blocks
    
Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

FRIM= Fr instead of Fly


Brian Fazzino
Head Senior Coach/Associate Director of Competitive Swimming, New Canaan YMCA

