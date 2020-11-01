Daily Swim Coach Workout #263

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 54 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
New Meet Warm Up
400 Swim @ 5:20
4 x 100 Des @ 1:20
4 x 75 Kick Des @ 1:10
4 x 50 Dr/S @ 1:00
3 x 50 Des Fr @ :50
3 x 50 Des NF @ :50
8 x 25 MN Spring Set @ :30
200 Ez
1 x
3 x
100 Fly @ 80 % @ 1:20
50 Back @ 90 % @ 1:10
1 x 200 Fr @ 80 % @ 2:40
1 x 200 FRIM @ 90 % @ 3:30
3 x
100 Back @ 80 % @ 1:20
50 Breast @ 90 % @ 1:10
1 x 200 Fr @ 80 % @ 2:40
1 x 200 FRIM @ 90 % @ 3:30
3 x
100 Br @ 80 % @ 1:20
50 Fr @ 90 % @ 1:10
1 x 200 Fr @ 80 % @ 2:40
1 x 200 FRIM @ 90 % @ 3:30
1 x 125 ez
1 x 400 IM (50 STK/50 Fr) Race off Blocks
1 x
3 x
100 Fly @ 80 % @ 1:20
50 Back @ 90 % @ 1:10
1 x 200 Fr @ 80 % @ 2:40
1 x 200 FRIM @ 90 % @ 3:30
3 x
100 Back @ 80 % @ 1:20
50 Breast @ 90 % @ 1:10
1 x 200 Fr @ 80 % @ 2:40
1 x 200 FRIM @ 90 % @ 3:30
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
FRIM= Fr instead of Fly
